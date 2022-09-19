BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township Police are investigating damage to a building located on private property off a closed road.

Officers are hoping someone will recognize three people caught on a trail camera on Sept. 12 near where an American Energy building was reported damaged just days later.

According to a police report, there was a broken window, badly damaged door handle and freshly cut padlocks.

The storage house for the gas well pumping station is located on private property on a closed road, an area known as County Homes.

Brookfield Police Chief Dan Faustino says police have made a number of arrests there over the years. Many cases involve stealing, ghost hunting and trespassing, according to Faustino.

In spite of the “no trespassing” sign at the top of the road, Faustino says people need to heed the message and stay out.

“There’s no reason to go up there,” he says. “We do patrol that [area], and anyone that’s found up there is typically charged.