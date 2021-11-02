Brookfield police issue frustrated plea to identify dirt bike rider

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a dirt biker rider.

On the heels of several complaints about riders in Masury, specifically in the West Hill and Broadway Avenue area, police are looking for a driver who they said ran from police.

Police said the rider of a pink dirt bike ran from police Oct. 28 and drove recklessly trying to get away. They said he also ran from Sharon police Oct. 30.

The dirt bike rider is believed to frequent the areas of Addison Road, Broadway Avenue and Logan Avenue in Sharon.

If you see this person, call police at 330-448-6960 or after hours at 330-675-2730. You can also message Brookfield police on their Facebook page.

“We will not tolerate this reckless behavior on our roadways, especially while weaving through traffic in busy areas, and putting others and their families in harm’s way,” police officials wrote.