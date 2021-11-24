Brookfield police ask for help identifying 2 men in theft investigation

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people in connection to a theft investigation.

Police say several thefts from vehicles occurred in the West Hill area.

If you have any information on the two subjects, call police at 330-448-6960 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or contact the dispatch center at 330-675-2730 any time. You can also send a message on the Brookfield Township Facebook page.

Courtesy: Brookfield Township Police Facebook

Tires on vehicles were also slashed in the West Hill area recently. Police have not said if the two investigations are related but are searching for suspects in that case, too.