Brookfield police arrest 13-year-old they say threatened to bring gun to school

The 13-year-old is facing a felony charge of inducing panic

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Brookfield police arrested a teen who they say threatened to bring a gun to school.

Police said the superintendent of Brookfield Schools contacted them Wednesday about a possible threat of a student bringing a gun to school Thursday.

Officers interviewed numerous students throughout the evening and overnight.

Police arrested the 13-year-old Thursday morning.

He is currently being held at the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center, facing a felony charge of inducing panic.

The police department sent extra officers to the school Thursday.

