Brookfield murder defendant to be held in Trumbull County Jail without bond

Investigators arrested Joseph Rosario in New York last month

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The suspect in a 2018 murder case in Brookfield Township will be held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond.



Joseph Rosario was indicted last week for the murder of Jason Drummond Jr.

Police say Drummond was shot while driving along Warren-Sharon Road on July 27, 2018. Police believe Rosario left the state after investigators searched his apartment.

Investigators arrested him in New York last month.

Rosario appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom Tuesday morning for his arraignment.