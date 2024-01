WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield man received a sentence Thursday for a stabbing in Brookfield last year.

Travis Serotko, 32, received a four- to six-year prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty in December to a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault.

The case centered around a fight on Aug. 4, 2023, on North Park Circle in Brookfield where a 39-year-old man was stabbed between 12 and 17 times in the back.