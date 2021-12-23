Brookfield man facing rape charges against young girl

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield man is in the Trumbull County Jail facing felony rape charges.

Robert Richards, Jr., 52, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday at his home in the 7400 block of Stewart Sharon Rd. following an indictment by a Trumbull County grand jury.

According to a Brookfield police report, the charges involve a 7-year-old victim. Police began investigating the reported sexual assault on October 11.

The report doesn’t list further details.

Jail records state that Richards is facing seven felony rape charges, eight felony charges of gross sexual imposition and a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.