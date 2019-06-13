Brookfield Local Schools names new superintendent

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Brookfield school system officially has a new superintendent.

Toby Gibson, a Brookfield graduate, was formally introduced at a Board of Education meeting on Wednesday.

The 20-year veteran is currently Brookfield Middle School’s principal and has served as the elementary school principal. He has taught a variety of subjects in his long tenure with the district.

Gibson said becoming superintendent is a professional dream come true.

“Re-establish that sense of pride in the district and open up that line of communication between the district and the community,” he said.

Gibson said his priority once on the job is to increase the public’s confidence in the district and invest in S.T.E.M. programs.

He is set to start on Aug. 1.