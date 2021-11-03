Brookfield High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield has their eyes set on another deep run through the season and into the playoffs. Last year, the Lady Warriors were eliminated in the District championship game by South Range (41-30).

“Our expectations are high,” says coach Ken Forsythe. “We return nine of our top 11 girls from last year. Also returning are Reese Nale, Abby DeJoy, MiKenzie Jumper and Cailey Wellman. We’re looking to get better each day and working as hard as we can to make that next leap. Our conference is very strong and we know we’ll be tested each night.”

Brookfield welcomes back all starters led by junior Sophia Hook – who averaged a double-double (18.4 ppg, 10.8 rpg) and shot close to 50% from three-point range (50-101) and over 80% from the foul line (86-107). Also returning is Anna Reichart (5.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg), Audrey Reardon (11.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.4 apg), Katie Logan (7.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and Katie Gibson (5.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.6 apg).tie Gibson.

“With all the returners, we’re looking for our juniors and seniors to set the tone for our younger players,” states Forsythe.

The season tips off for Brookfield at Lakeview on November 22.

Brookfield Warriors

Head Coach: Ken Forsythe

2020-21 Record: 18-4

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 50.5

Scoring Defense: 38.5

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Sophia Hook – 18.4

Rebounding: Sophia Hook – 10.8

Assists: Sophia Hook – 3.3

Steals: Sophia Hook – 3.4

Field Goal Percentage: Sophia Hook – 49.6%

Three-Point Percentage: Sophia Hook – 49.5%

Free Throw Percentage: Sophia Hook – 80.4%

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Lakeview

Dec. 2 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 4 – Mineral Ridge

Dec. 6 – at Springfield

Dec. 9 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 11 – vs. Crestview (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Dec. 13 – at Liberty

Dec. 20 – LaBrae

Dec. 23 – Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 28 – vs. John Marshall (Holiday Tournament)

Dec. 29 – vs. Columbiana/Berkshire (Holiday Tournament)

Jan. 3 – at Champion

Jan. 6 – Newton Falls

Jan. 10 – at Garfield

Jan. 13 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 20 – Liberty

Jan. 24 – at Crestview

Jan. 27 – at LaBrae

Jan. 31 – Champion

Feb. 3 – at Newton Falls

Feb. 7 – Garfield

Feb. 10 – at South Range