Brookfield High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield has their eyes set on another deep run through the season and into the playoffs. Last year, the Lady Warriors were eliminated in the District championship game by South Range (41-30).
“Our expectations are high,” says coach Ken Forsythe. “We return nine of our top 11 girls from last year. Also returning are Reese Nale, Abby DeJoy, MiKenzie Jumper and Cailey Wellman. We’re looking to get better each day and working as hard as we can to make that next leap. Our conference is very strong and we know we’ll be tested each night.”
Brookfield welcomes back all starters led by junior Sophia Hook – who averaged a double-double (18.4 ppg, 10.8 rpg) and shot close to 50% from three-point range (50-101) and over 80% from the foul line (86-107). Also returning is Anna Reichart (5.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg), Audrey Reardon (11.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.4 apg), Katie Logan (7.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and Katie Gibson (5.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.6 apg).tie Gibson.
“With all the returners, we’re looking for our juniors and seniors to set the tone for our younger players,” states Forsythe.
The season tips off for Brookfield at Lakeview on November 22.
Brookfield Warriors
Head Coach: Ken Forsythe
2020-21 Record: 18-4
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 50.5
Scoring Defense: 38.5
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Sophia Hook – 18.4
Rebounding: Sophia Hook – 10.8
Assists: Sophia Hook – 3.3
Steals: Sophia Hook – 3.4
Field Goal Percentage: Sophia Hook – 49.6%
Three-Point Percentage: Sophia Hook – 49.5%
Free Throw Percentage: Sophia Hook – 80.4%
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 22 – at Lakeview
Dec. 2 – at Jackson-Milton
Dec. 4 – Mineral Ridge
Dec. 6 – at Springfield
Dec. 9 – Campbell Memorial
Dec. 11 – vs. Crestview (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)
Dec. 13 – at Liberty
Dec. 20 – LaBrae
Dec. 23 – Pymatuning Valley
Dec. 28 – vs. John Marshall (Holiday Tournament)
Dec. 29 – vs. Columbiana/Berkshire (Holiday Tournament)
Jan. 3 – at Champion
Jan. 6 – Newton Falls
Jan. 10 – at Garfield
Jan. 13 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 20 – Liberty
Jan. 24 – at Crestview
Jan. 27 – at LaBrae
Jan. 31 – Champion
Feb. 3 – at Newton Falls
Feb. 7 – Garfield
Feb. 10 – at South Range