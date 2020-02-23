Brookfield Fallen Firefighters Foundation holds annual dinner

The dinner began 13 years ago after the passing of former Assistant Brookfield Fire Chief Mark Christy

YANKEE LAKE, Ohio (WYTV) – The Brookfield Fallen Firefighters Foundation held their annual Wild Game Dinner Saturday night at Yankee Lake.

The event featured raffle items and plenty of wild game to eat.

The dinner began 13 years ago after the passing of former Assistant Brookfield Fire Chief Mark Christy.

Proceeds from the event go back to the community.

“We’ve been able to give away about $60,000 this last year and that is the most we have done so far. We’ve paid off some school lunch debts for kids in school. We do $10-$15,000 a year in college scholarships. We help people who may become disabled or fall upon hard times and need some monetary support,” said President of the Brookfield Fallen Firefighters Foundation Randy Richman.

The foundation also uses the money to help the families of first responders who have died.