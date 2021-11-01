Brookfield couple charged following Halloween altercation

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield Couple is facing charges after Vienna police say they caused a scene during trick-or-treating.

Martin Halstead was arraigned on several charges including menacing, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, and driving under suspension.

His wife, Helen Halstead, is also facing a disorderly conduct charge.

Police were initially called about 6:32 p.m. Sunday to Pin Oak Drive by a homeowner who said a man was trying to fight him. Officers say they found the vehicle that drove away on nearby Warren-Sharon Road.

According to a police report, Martin Halstead told police that he drove onto the homeowner’s lawn to avoid a fire truck handing out candy when the homeowner became angry and threatened to call police.

Investigators say neither one of the Halstead’s had a valid license and had children in the car. Police say both were argumentative and at one point, Martin Halstead ran from officers and pounded on the door of a nearby home.

“This just ruins it for everybody. You have my men tied up, which we had candy and treats in our cars we were passing out so now you pull all of us to one area because you had to pull nonsense,” said Chief Bob Ludt.

Both Halstead’s are due back in Girard Municipal Court next month for pre-trial hearings.