Brookfield bridge to close through October

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A bridge in Brookfield will be closed, starting Wednesday, through October for repairs.

The bridge is on Brockway Sharon Road, also known as Orangeville Road.

The closure will start at 7 a.m. Wednesday and will end at 5 p.m. October 30.

Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and adjacent property owners only.

According to a Trumbull County Engineer, this action is necessary due to a bridge rehabilitation project across the border in Pennsylvania.

Traffic on the bridge is currently limited to five tons, which would prevent access to several properties in Pennsylvania between the two bridges by emergency services.

Temporary improvements will be made to the bridge in order to allow for access by emergency vehicles.