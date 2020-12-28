Brookfield animal charity holds adopting event over holiday season

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project houses over 88 dogs, so through the sleepover program, their goal is to give dogs a forever home

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A local animal charity will be holding a new way to adopt a dog for the holiday season.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is an organization that was created to help heartworm positive dogs as well as those in medical need throughout Ohio.

On Tuesday, the project will kick off one of their Home for the New Year 2 events.

“It allows the public to come to the shelter in Brookfield and take a dog home for a few days over the New Years, get the dog acclimated to the new home with no expectation that they’re going to keep the dog, and people really enjoy that. A lot of studies have been done that shows it lowers the stress level of a dog even if it leaves just for a day,” said Jason Cooke, president of the animal charity.

Right now, the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project houses over 88 dogs, so through the sleepover program, Cooke’s goal is to give a dog a forever home.

“Last year, we had 11 dogs leave and only one came back, so it does seem to work out that way, but even if the dog does come back, they come back with information we can use to get them into a home,” Cooke said.

Due to the pandemic, most people have remained indoors.

Cooke suggests it’s a good opportunity for those people to welcome a new pet into their homes.

“I think with people staying home, they may be in their pajamas. Well, if you have a dog, you don’t really have that option. You have to get up and take them for their walks and stuff, so there’s a lot of benefits in having a dog,” Cooke said.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project’s goal is to give each dog a second chance at a positive outcome.

“My goal is to raise awareness,” Cooke said. “Get people educated so that dogs don’t have to go to shelters and rescues, and they can be in homes.”