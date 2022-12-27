YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time in just over a year, the city police department is grappling with a burst pipe in its 1930s-era building that flooded several rooms and floors.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said a pipe burst at about 2 a.m. Tuesday somewhere between the fifth and sixth floors and damaged ceilings and equipment on the fourth, third and second floors.

The second-floor office of police Chief Carl Davis was especially heavily damaged, with the floor and desks covered with water and pieces of ceiling tile. The carpeting is also completely soaked.

Also damaged on the same floor was the room where police clerks work.

On the third floor, which housed the municipal court and probation offices before they moved to a renovated building on Front Street, the floor was covered with water and pieces of ceiling tile.

A computer in the detective bureau on the fourth floor was damaged, and the Crime Lab sustained some slight water damage, however, no evidence was touched, Simon said.

The building also smells of wet ceiling tiles and dirty water.

A pipe also burst Dec. 13, 2021, leaving similar damage in the basement and on the third floor.

Crews are working to clean up the damage.