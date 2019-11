A road is flooded in Beaver Township after a water main break Friday

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A broken hydrant flooded a road in Beaver Township Friday.

A portion of W. Western Reserve Road, near Elliott’s Garden Center, was partially flooded after a car hit a hydrant, according to an Aqua Ohio spokesperson.

Water customers in the area could experience low water pressure, and eight customers are without service.

Repairs should be completed by 2 p.m., the spokesperson said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.