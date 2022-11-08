YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Rent is coming to Youngstown.

Opera Western Reserve, the Henry H. Stambaugh Auditorium Association, the Youngstown Playhouse and the Youngstown Symphony Society are presenting Rent in the Edward W. Powers Auditorium at The DeYor Performing Arts Center in downtown Youngtown.

The production will run April 27, 28, 29 and 30.

The show will be directed by Matthew Mazuroski, associate professor of acting & directing in the Cliffe College of Creative Arts at Youngstown State University.

“I’m looking forward to auditions in early January and cannot wait to get started on this remarkable show,” Mazuroski said.

With the formation of the partnership between the arts, the group was able to bring The Color Purple to the stage in 2021 and now Rent for 2023.

“This community is full of talent, and coming together to produce this iconic musical can showcase the high quality of talent residing in Youngstown,” said Dr. John Cox, board president of the Youngstown Playhouse,

Tickets are on sale now ranging from $17-$35 plus applicable fees. You can them online or at the DeYor Performing Arts Center Box Office