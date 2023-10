WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners announced their approval of American Rescue Plan Act funds Wednesday.

The board approved $5.5 million of ARPA funds for around 40 projects.

About $1.5 million is going to the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments for broadband internet expansion.

Other projects are township-related impacting parks, ambulance services and community centers.

Commissioners say the allocation of remaining funds will be discussed at future meetings.