Bristolville man involved in 2 crashes appears in court on OVI charge

Barnhart is facing an OVI charge in connection to a crash earlier this month on I-76

(WYTV) – The man who troopers say caused two crashes in the last several weeks will sit in jail.

Gregory Barnhart of Bristolville was in court Wednesday morning.

He’s facing an OVI charge in connection to a crash earlier this month on I-76.

He’s the same man involved in a deadly crash last month in Milton Township that killed two men.

In court Wednesday morning, bond was set at $100,000 for the most recent crash, however, prosecutors say his case from that double-fatal accident could soon go before a grand jury.

In that crash, State Police said Barnhart crossed the center line on Route 534.

Howard Mounts, of New Middletown, and his passenger Bradley Ronci, of Youngstown, both died.

Barnhart has not been charged in that accident. It is under investigation.