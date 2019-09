Leaders encouraged neighbors to stay vigilant and give specific details when reporting a crime

BRISTOL TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – People living in Bristol Township are worried about a recent spike in property crimes.

About 30 people wanted answers at Tuesday night’s trustees’ meeting.

Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies said they’ll look into every call that comes into the 911 center.

They said deputies will show up as quickly as they can.