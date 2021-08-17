Bringing community together over good books, reading program returns to Youngstown

(WYTV) – If you love to read, listen up. Starting Wednesday, the Youngstown Creative Collective Lit Exchange is back.

This is an opportunity for people to come together thanks to a good book.

Organizers say all you have to do is bring a book, trade with someone else and hopefully build new connections by starting a conversation on a deeper literary level.

One of the event leaders, Joseph Napier, Jr., just happens to be a former Hometown Hero honoree.

“I just think, when we were organizing the event, we were trying to think of different topics to center around. We had African American, Black History topics. We had love topics, but the main outcome was just building community, a way for us to exchange ideas, exchange interests and really get out there as far as what do we really believe as far as reading books,” Napier said.

The Lit Exchange will be happening every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Meeluvh’s Secret Garden in Youngstown.

That’s across the street from Westside Bowl on Mahoning Ave.

Don’t forget to bring a book to get a book.