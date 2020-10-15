BrightView Health, Salvation Army to hold community resources fair Friday

It is a drive-thru fair to be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – BrightView Health is holding a Drive Through Community Resources Fair Friday in collaboration with the Salvation Army.

It will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army at 1501 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

Other community partners participating include United Way of Mahoning Valley, Women United, the Youngstown City Health District, Catholic Charities, Direction Home of Eastern Ohio, NAMI of the Mahoning Valley, Help Network, Compass Family & Community Services and Meridian Healthcare.

The Salvation Army is hosting the drive-through food pick-up and community resource fair to help people in need. The partner organizations listed above are working together to help provide assistance to people who are struggling and who may benefit from connecting with local resources.

For more information, you can contact Barbara Hierro at b.hierro@brightviewhealth.com.