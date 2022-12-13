SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Brightside Project in Salem was gifted a new bus from donors and a $25,000 grant through State Farm Insurance.

The “Sunshine Bus” will be used to travel to kids through Columbiana County. The Brightside Project still has work to do, both on the inside and outside.

The plan is to use the bus as a mobile version of the main facility in Salem, providing resources to low-income and underserved children in Columbiana County and nearby communities.

The nonprofit’s first attempt to use the bus will be at a school before moving on to the rest of the county.

“Our basic thing is going to the low-income housing developments and go to those rural areas, where these kids can’t get to us. Mom and Dad can’t get to us with those kids,” said Scott Lewis, co-founder of the Brightside Project. “We know there’s a lot kids down there that are hurting.”

The plan is to have the “Sunshine Bus” ready to go by March