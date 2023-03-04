EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brightside Project is hosting a large giveaway for East Palestine residents Saturday.

They are providing food, cleaning supplies and more to residents of East Palestine, Negley, Unity Township, New Waterford, Darlington, Rodgers and Lake Tomahawk.

The Brightside Project plans to serve 700 families and 1,000 kids.

Residents should bring some kind of proof of residency. If your children cannot attend, a proof of birth will be accepted.

Children will also receive a pillowcase and sunshine bag.

It’s happening from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, or as long as supplies last at East Palestine High School.

Noelle Haynes contributed to this report.