SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brightside Project in Salem is gearing up for its eighth annual Christmas event this Saturday, but they need your help to make the holiday “jolly and bright” for children across Columbiana County.

This year, they’re hoping to help over 600 children, but they haven’t reached their donation goal yet. The non-profit still needs gifts for children and teens ages three to 18.

“This has been a challenging year for so many families in our community. We saw more and more children attend our events this year. They’re just in need of food, supplies and hope,” said Lisa Vittorio, co-director of The Brightside Project. “The additional financial stress of the holidays is hitting our families hard and even impacting our incoming toy donations this year. We’re hoping the community will rally behind us in the homestretch leading into this year’s event to help us make Christmas bright for our local children.”

Suggested items include gift cards in $10-$20 increments, blankets, art sets, sports items, tumblers/travel mugs, skateboards, headphones, earbuds, body wash sets, fragrance sets, wallets and purses.

If you would like to help, you can drop off a donation this week at the Brightside Project’s facility on E. Pershing Street in Salem, along with these other locations:

Toy Drive Drop Offs:

Brightside Project Facility – 483 E. Pershing St., Salem

Summit Federal Credit Union – 1070 E. State St., Salem

First Christian Church – 1151 E. 6th St., Salem

Drayer Physical Therapy Institute – 2955 E. State St., Salem

Salem Area Chamber of Commerce, 210 E. State St., Salem

Salem First Friends Church, 1028 Jennings, Ave., Salem

Team Dawes – Fairway Independent Mortgage, 558 E. State St., Salem

Stratton Chevrolet -16050 OH-14, Beloit

John Cockerill Industry North – 435 W. Wilson St., Salem

Salem Visiting Angels – 1285 E. Pidgeon Rd., Salem

Pennex: 1 Commerce Ave., Leetonia

Columbiana County Municipal Courthouse – Saltwell Rd., Lisbon

Jessie’s Closet Boutique – 657 E. State Street Unit 1, Salem

Meraki Beauty Parlor – 129 S. Broadway Ave., Salem

The “Bright Christmas” event is this Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Toys can also be purchased from their Amazon Wish List and sent directly to The Brightside Project.

To learn more about the Brightside Project visit www.brightsideprojectohio.org.