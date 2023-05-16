EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Brightside Project got a big boost in its mission to help the children of East Palestine.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of America donated 1,000 cases of cookies. The FirstEnergy Foundation also presented the nonprofit with a check for $10,000 to help keep the Sunshine Bus stocked.

The Brightside Project has made several trips to the village and has more planned.

On Wednesday, the Sunshine Bus will be rolling in to East Palestine to see preschool and kindergarten students. Next week, it will be there for students in first through fourth grade.