SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, over 100 people gathered for a local organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Brightside Project hosted its seventh annual Masquerade Ball at Boneshakers in Salem to celebrate a huge year for the nonprofit group.

One of the group’s biggest achievements was its launch of the Sunshine Bus earlier this year. It travels to Columbiana County communities to bring necessities to children who need them the most.

“This truly allows us to continue doing and to keep growing,” said Scott Lewis, executive director of the Brightside Project. “We could not do it without our partners. There’s a lot of them in the room tonight, and new ones in the room.”

The organization says a lot of businesses that support them are from Mahoning County.

First News anchor Lindsey Watson MC’d the event for a second year in a row.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.