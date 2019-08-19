LIVE NOW /
Brier Hill Italian Festival continues through power outage

More than 3,000 customers were without power in Mahoning County

by: WYTV Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crowds continue to enjoy the Brier Hill Italian Festival in Youngstown regardless of a power outage affecting the event.

According to organizers, they have reached out to Ohio Edison and are trying to get power restored at the festival. Until then, however, the festival is still open in the dark.

Vendors are still operating and guests still flood the streets.

More than 3,000 customers were without power in Mahoning County Sunday night due to severe weather across the Valley.

