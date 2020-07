It's from Mohawk School Road to Route 551 in Mahoning Township

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A section of Route 224 (West State Street) in Lawrence County will be closed for the weekend.

It’s from Mohawk School Road to Route 551 in Mahoning Township.

PennDOT crews will be doing some preservation work on the bridge that crosses the Mahoning River.

The road will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen Monday at 6 a.m.

All traffic will be detoured.