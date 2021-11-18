Bridge project set in Lisbon, but drivers have plenty of time to get ready

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of Lisbon was notified that it will receive grant money to replace a busy bridge near McKinley Elementary.

The 50-foot bridge on Pritchard Avenue will be replaced. The village will receive $641,000 through the Municipal Bridge Program.

The tentative date for construction is May of 2025 and should take about six months.

“In 2004, we had flash flooding so several houses were swept away by the creek. Some of the houses went above the bridge and some of them underneath the bridge, so the bridge is still structurally sound, but it does need to be replaced,” said Mayor Peter Wilson.

The village will have to fund environmental and engineering studies. Wilson said that shouldn’t cost more than $150,00, and they will look to fund that through grants. He said the new infrastructure bill that passed should make it easier to do that.

The Pritchard Avenue Bridge and the Grant Street Bridge are on the Ohio Department of Transportation’s list of bridges that needed repaired or replaced.