AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is discussing plans for repairs of a bridge on Dodgeville Road after it was struck and damaged Monday.

The bridge connects Dodgeville Road and Route 11 in Ashtabula County.

State Route 11 northbound has been reduced to one lane of traffic at the bridge. According to ODOT, motorists should plan for closures and delays in the area.