The Dividing Sycamore Bridge will close to traffic on Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A bridge in Mill Creek Park will be temporarily closed, starting next week.

The Dividing Sycamore Bridge will close to traffic on Monday. The closure includes a section of Bears Den Drive between West Drive and Cross Drive.

Crews will be working to rehabilitate the historic bridge.

It is expected to be closed for about seven weeks, but all Mill Creek facilities near the bridge are going to stay open.