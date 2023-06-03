HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A small gesture for a large service, a bridge in Hubbard was dedicated to honor Purple Heart Veterans Saturday.

Community members and leaders gathered Monday morning to celebrate what Mayor Ben Kyle says has been years in the making.

The bridge, located on East Liberty Street, is now called the Purple Heart Veterans Memorial Bridge.

A purple heart is a distinction presented to those who have been wounded or killed as result of enemy action while serving.

The names of local purple heart recipients were called and saluted during the service.

Purple Heart Recipient Bobby Orr stood with Commander Joseph Warminski to speak about why veterans should always be honored.

“We honor our veterans by passing on our legacy because they wont know unless we tell them,” said Commander Warminski.

Community leaders say this bridge will serve as a reminder of the sacrifices that were made.