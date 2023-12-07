SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The bridge that carries Route 318 over Interstate 376 in Mercer County is closed after being hit by a large truck.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) estimates that it will take a while to repair.

In connection with the crash, Interstate 376 eastbound is closed from the Interstate 80 interchange to Exit 2 (Route 18, West Middlesex).

A truck bed appeared to be up when it hit the bridge. Crews took the driver to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where the driver was last listed in critical condition.

Crews have since removed the truck, which is also damaged. There is debris in the roadway.

PennDOT hopes to have the small portion of 376 open within two to four weeks, but the bridge over 318 won’t likely be repaired until June 2024, according to Fire Chief Justin Barnes.

Barnes said the closure will have a significant impact on local travel, particularly those heading into West Middlesex.

PennDOT will be putting more permanent barricades on the bridge soon.

WKBN is at the scene to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.