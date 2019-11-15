Bridge collision forces driver off Ohio Turnpike in North Lima

The truckload was nearly 15 feet tall, which is too high for the turnpike's bridges

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) – An out-of-state trucker with an oversize load collided with an Ohio Turnpike bridge Thursday morning.

Samuel Rodriguez is a transportation truck driver for C1 Transportations, Inc. Originally, his goal was to get to his destination but there was a turnaround.

“I was taking 80 west to the turnpike,” he said. “The guy in the booth told me I could not go with this load — too high — to the turnpike.”

Rodriguez’s truckload was nearly 15 feet tall, which is too high for the turnpike’s bridges.

While turning around, he went under a turnpike bridge on Route 7 in North Lima. That’s when his load hit the top of the bridge.

There was only minor damage to both the bridge and the truck, but Rodriguez believes something should be done so other truckers don’t have the same problem.

“I recommend the State of Ohio, like other states, to mark the bridge when it’s not high enough,” he said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Brad Bucey said all truck drivers carry a permit that says which roads they can take.

“Whenever there is a vehicle, commercial vehicle, that is carrying a load that is too high or too wide, there are restrictions.”

In this case, Rodriguez’s transportation truck was off route.

“The reason why they have to get permits is because some bridges are lower than other ones,” Bucey said. “So when you’re given a permit, they give you specific routes because they know what the bridge heights are on that route.”

Bucey said when you are off route as a permitted truck driver, there’s a high risk of hitting a bridge.

Rodriguez will have to go to court. He also has to wait 10 hours before he can drive his truck again.