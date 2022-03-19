CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — There are currently 3,000 people in the U-S waiting for an organ transplant. Unfortunately, 22 people die daily because they don’t get a life-saving donation.

To raise awareness and money, Jacqueline’s Bridal held an event Saturday night to raise awareness for this issue.

Vendors were able to demonstrate their skills from dinner buffet to live music. There was also a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and photo booth.

Tickets were $75 and we saw about 150 people there. All of the money goes to LifeBanc — Northeast Ohio’s only non profit for organ and soft tissue recovery.

“It’s like money — you can’t take money with you so if you can save someone’s life by donating, you can’t take those organs with you so hopefully you ca n save someone else’s life one day because I get to watch my kids grow up and I get to maybe one day become a grandparent,” said liver transplant recipient Edward Bonilla.

“That is why it is so important that we register as organ donors. There is no greater gift we can give someone than the gift of life. There’s no greater legacy that we can leave behind,” said LifeBanc ambassador and board of directors member Tania Markatarian.

If you would like to sign up or learn more about becoming an organ donor you can go to LifeBanc.org.