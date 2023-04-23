YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Noble Creature Cask House partnered with WildYou on Sunday to host an Earth Day event and fundraiser.

From 12 to 6 p.m., kids and families can play games and do crafts. There was also a basket raffle that local businesses and volunteers donated goodies for. They even raffled off a stone fire pit!

There was a presentation to show the importance of bees in the environment. The event’s goal was to celebrate Earth Day and help WildYou’s mission of preserving and protecting wildlife in Youngstown.

Julie Bartolone is a local beekeeper and founder of WildYou. She says she is so grateful for the community’s support.

“The volunteers that you see here are my cheerleaders and then the community. Noble Creature is always giving back to different local nonprofits. They support the community,” Bartolone said. “They lift me up — my cheerleaders — and I couldn’t do it without a supportive community.”

A percentage of Sunday’s beer sales will be given to WildYou. Bartolone says she wants to use the funds to offer more free programs for the public.