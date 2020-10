Noble Creature Cask House is donating 100% of the proceeds from taproom sales of its "Black is Beautiful" beer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Noble Creature Cask House in Youngstown is helping to fight racial injustice.

The brewery is donating 100% of the proceeds from taproom sales of its “Black is Beautiful” beer.

The money will go to the Youngstown Freedom Fund and Operation Liberation, which focus on police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who’ve been wronged.

The fundraiser is happening Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. at the brewery on Rayen Avenue.