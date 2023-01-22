YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The snow didn’t stop people from getting out to visit local breweries Sunday afternoon. Ten breweries in Northeast Ohio and Southwestern Pennsylvania held their first Schooner Day.

Breweries with the State Line Brewers Guild held Schooner Day and had commemorative glasses for their local supporters.

Jared Channell, a brewer at Birdfish Brewing Company in Columbiana, says the guild used the idea to help business during the slow season.

“These January, February months are typically slow months,” Channell says.

Ira Gerhart with Noble Creature Cask House in Youngstown says he appreciates how these businesses can come together without competition.

“Just get people out there and get them to check out different breweries, even across the line, and a lot of people making really good beer,” Gerhart says.

The State Line Brewers Guild was formed six years ago. Now, from Youngstown and Columbiana to Sharon, local breweries wanted a way to support each other through the growth and changes in the industry.

There are 10 businesses in the guild from Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

“It’s a fun group of people trying to figure out where the beer industry is going, what beers are hot, what’s trending,” Channell says.

“Go get a pilsner at any of these breweries — and they’re all made with similar ingredients similar style — but it’s the house flavor,” Gerhart says.

Gerhart says the guild is looking forward to coming up with more ideas and events.