YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A unique event took place Saturday evening at the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County

Eleven local breweries participated in the “Tis the Season for a Brew Ha Ha” night:

Paladin Brewing

Birdfish Brewing

Noble Creature Cask House

DOPE Cider House and Winery

The 1547 Project

Biker BrewHouse

The Pump House

Modern Methods Brewing Company

Penguin City Brewing Company

BrewLounge Beer Company

Aeonian Brewing

Around 150 people joined in, enjoying different beers and ciders — all to raise money for the children’s programs at the library.

Guests showed up in their favorite holiday costumes.

“Especially the summer reading program because we like to give kids books,” said Debbie Liptak, with the library. “This is a great event to showcase the main library, of course, and help support the library.”

The event was hosted by The Friends of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, plus the Flight Crew.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.