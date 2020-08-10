Breast care center debuts new screening site in Columbiana

The new site is located within Mercy Health's Columbiana Imaging Center on Royal Birkdale Road

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy Health and the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center unveiled its second 3D mammography screening site Monday.

The newest Joanie Abdu screen site offers 3D mammography and convenient access to those living in Columbiana County and will continue to deliver on a vision and promise of enhanced patient experience, which includes coordination of care, communication and convenience.

“This new site is another illustration of Dr. Abdu’s vision of care that everyone can access, regardless of geography or financial ability,” said Juli Dulay, Manager of the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center. “3D technology allows for more detailed images of the breast, improving cancer detection rates and reducing unnecessary callbacks”.

The screening site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is able to screen woman, regardless of financial ability through Joanie’s Promise – a program of the Mercy Health Foundation – Mahoning Valley that pays for screenings and diagnostics.

Additional diagnostic services can be accessed at the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Center’s main campus at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Screenings are also available on the Joanie-on-the-Go mobile unit – one of only a few mobile 3D mammography units in the state, and at the Joanie Abdu Mammography, Poland location.

To schedule an appointment, call 330-306-5411.