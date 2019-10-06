Breast cancer survivor plans Boardman cornhole tournament to help another fighter

The first ever Breast Cancer Apple Warrior Cornhole Tournament took place on Sunday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and people all across the Valley are holding events.

Sunday at Boardman Park, the first Breast Cancer Apple Warrior Cornhole Tournament took place.

Michelle Apple organized the event and is also a breast cancer survivor. She took it upon herself to raise more awareness, especially for her friend Jamie Milligan, a local woman who is fighting breast cancer.

All proceeds from the cornhole tournament will go toward Milligan.

Apple said her goal was to raise $2,000. She couldn’t believe that goal was met before the event even started.

“I can’t tell you how much the community has rallied around to get 45 baskets in two weeks — Cleveland Cavaliers tickets, Indians tickets, Browns tickets, Pittsburgh Steelers tickets. It’s phenomenal. Most of it I put on Facebook,” she said.

Apple is a dietician and bodybuilder who says cancer does not discriminate.