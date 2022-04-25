CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Mercy Health’s Joanie Abdu Mobile Mammography van is making the rounds.

It was at Stutz Primary Care in Canfield Monday from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. but will be making stops at clinics and care centers around the three-county area all this week.

This state-of-the-art mobile unit makes it easier for women to get screened for breast cancer. It’s free for those without insurance.

The van uses the same technology as the Breast Care Center. It’s also staffed with radiologists.

“They don’t need an order from the doctor anymore to come on the van but they do just need a screening mammogram, have to be under forty and not have any issues. So if they have any lumps or bumps or anything they want to call their doctor for that,” said Laura Boomhower with Mercy Health.

The van will be at Howland Primary Care in Warren from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26.

Here’s a list of the rest of their locations coming this week:

Wednesday, April 27

East Palestine Primary Care

132 N Market Street E. Palestine, OH 8-11:30 am



East Palestine Library

309 N. Market St., E. Palestine, Ohio 12:30-2:15 pm

Thursday, April 28

Vienna Primary Care

341 Youngstown-Kingsville Rd., Vienna, OH 8 a.m.-2:15 pm

Saturday, April 30

Community Outreach Complex

2165 Highland Ave SW, Warren, OH 10 a.m.-2 p.m.