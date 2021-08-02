Breads, cookies, pies — oh my! Baked goods competitions kick off Columbiana County Fair

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Over five hours before the Columbiana County Fair kicked off, different food items were being looked at by a panel of judges.

In the baked goods section, judges looked at different things like appearance, texture and, of course, taste.

The judges have 25 categories from breads to cookies to pies, and judging baked good doesn’t sound like a bad gig.

“Of course, I love doing the breads because we get overwhelmed with sweets. We had some banana bread. It was pretty good. I enjoy doing pies, so I look forward to when the pies come along,” said judge Julie Agnew.

The sweets were separated into two groups, between adults and children competitions.