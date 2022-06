(WKBN) – As gas prices continue to hit record highs, many people are looking for the cheapest places to fill up. Below is a breakdown of the cheapest gas prices in the Valley as of Monday morning, according to Gasbuddy.com.

Trumbull County

$4.69

Gulf – Youngstown Warren Rd., Niles

County Fair – Youngstown Warren Rd., Niles

Shell – Youngstown Warren Rd., Niles

Get Go – Youngstown Warren Rd., Niles

$4.75

Sheetz – Elm Rd. NE, Warren

Convenient – Parkman Rd. NW, Warren

Sam’s Club – Niles Cortland Rd. SE, Warren

Isaacs – Elm Rd., Warren

$4.77

BP – Belmont Ave., Liberty

Sunoco – Youngstown-Hubbard Rd, Hubbard

Shell – W. Liberty Street, Hubbard

Sunoco – S. State Street, Girard

$4.76

Speedway – Mecca St., Cortland

Circle K – OH-5, Cortland

$4.79

BP – E. Market Street, Warren

USA Gas Mart – Pine Ave. SE, Warren

Get Go – Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren

BP – State Route 5, Leavittsburg

Shell – S. State Street, Girard

Fast Trac – Ohio Ave., McDonald

Sunoco – N. Mecca St., Cortland

Valley View Food Mart – S. High St., Cortland

Mahoning County

$4.73

BP – Boardman Canfield Rd., Boardman

Shell -Glenwood, North Lima

Speedway – Boardman Canfield Rd., Boardman

Shell – Boardman Poland Rd

Sheetz – Boardman Canfield Rd., Canfield

$4.75

Express Gas – Meridian Rd., Cornersburg

$4.77

BP – Mahoning Ave., Austintown

Speedway – Kirk Rd., Austintown

Sheetz – Mahoning Ave., Austintown

$4.78

Sam’s Club – South Ave., Boardman

$4.79

Shell – Mahoning Ave., Austintown

BP – Canfield Niles Rd., Austintown

Sun Merchant – Mahoning Ave., Austintown

Shell – Market Street, Boardman

Get Go – Boardman Poland Rd., Boardman

Blair’s Auto Care – 5th Street, Beloit

BP – Main St., Canfield

BP – McCartney Rd., Campbell

Morgan Oil – Center Rd., Lowellville

Valero – E. Midlothian Blvd., Struthers

Kwik Fill – Youngstown Poland Rd., Struthers

Sunoco – Main St., New Middletown

Columbiana County

$4.75

Marathon – S. Lincoln Ave., Salem

$4.76

Marathon – Y&O, East Liverpool

$4.77

Newton’s Service – N. Main St., Columbiana

$4.79

BP – E. State Route 14, Columbiana

Sunoco – OH-14, Columbiana

Marathon – W. Park Ave., Columbiana

Circle K – N. Market St., East Palestine

Shell – Columbia St., Leetonia

Circle K – N. Market St., Lisbon

Smith Oil – E. State Street, Salem

Circle K – W. State Street, Salem

These prices were updated Monday but may change at any time.