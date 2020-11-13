Branch Street Coffee in Boardman closes until further notice

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Branch Street Coffee Roasters in Boardman will be closed until further notice after a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The business said as soon as the employee started experiencing symptoms, they quarantined and were not in the shop for a week. Their case seemed to be very mild, Branch Street said.

The coffee shop said its cleaning protocols and adaptations since reopening in April make spread within the business very unlikely.

Still, just to be safe, Branch Street has decided to close at least through November 21 so the entire staff can get tested and quarantine.