WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Branch collection is scheduled beginning in April for Warren residents.

Beginning April 10 through Thursday, April 27, branches will be collected curbside.

Bundles must be no bigger than three to four feet, must be tied and not exceed six inches in diameter.

In addition, branches should not be sticking out of toters, lids must be closed. And if you are bagging branches, you must use clearly marked “Biodegradable” or “compostable” bags.

Also, do not close bags with tape or twisties, do not put plastic bags inside the biodegradable bags, and do not put garbage in biodegradable bags.

Branches will be collected on the following schedule:

NW: Put branches at the curb Sunday night for Monday pickup

NE: Put branches at the curb Monday night for Tuesday pickup

SE: Put branches at the curb Tuesday night for Wednesday pickup

SW: Put branches at the curb Wednesday night for Thursday pickup

You can also bring branches to the Environmental Services Department on South Park Avenue between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.