LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A large branch fell and clipped a house in Lowellville early Friday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. in the 300 block of Park Avenue.

The road had to be shut down so crews could come in and clean up. Ohio Edison was also on the scene for wires that were taken down when the branch fell.

The homeowner said he just bought the house and was about to start renovations. The branch also took out a decorative fence.

There were no injuries.