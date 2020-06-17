Braking Point owner’s ex-wife sentenced in Medicaid fraud case

Investigators say Braking Point billed Medicaid $48 million for drug and alcohol recovery services that weren't provided or necessary, among other issues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The last of six people charged in the Braking Point Recovery Center Medicaid fraud was sentenced Tuesday.

In federal court in Youngstown, 42-year-old Jennifer Sheridan, of Austintown, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison. She must also pay back nearly $16 million.

She pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud conspiracy.

Sheridan is the ex-wife of Braking Point owner Ryan Sheridan, who was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison and ordered to pay back $24 million.

Investigators say Braking Point billed Medicaid $48 million for drug and alcohol recovery services — many of which were not provided, not medically necessary, lacked proper documentation or had other issues that made them ineligible for reimbursement.

Braking Point had locations in Austintown and Columbus.

Four others involved in the case have already been sentenced: