(WYTV) – Our brains turn foggy from time to time, especially as we grow older. Sometimes it’s just due to stress or not getting enough sleep.

It’s important to keep in mind that everyone experiences some forgetfulness from time to time. You’re not slipping into Alzheimer’s.

“When you’re worried about your thinking, there are a few things you can think about, and one of those is just that some forgetting is normal for any of us at any age. So just because you missed a meeting or you lost your keys one time, that doesn’t mean that you have a brain problem,” said Dr. Jessica Caldwell, of the Cleveland Clinic.

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease include increased memory loss and confusion, difficulty learning new things, trouble with language, reading, organizing thoughts and thinking logically.

It’s important to consider how often it’s happening and how severe it is.