Braceville Statue of Liberty is moving to Newton Falls

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Several concerned viewers have called wondering why the Statue of Liberty was being removed from outside the old Liberty Tax Service location on Route 5 in Braceville Township.

The statue isn’t being taken down for good. It is being relocated about five miles away to Newton Falls.

“It is perhaps the most iconic symbol of freedom in the history of America, and I assure all of your viewers in the community that the Statue of Liberty needs to be put in a place of honor and that’s our intention,” said Newton Falls City Manager David Lynch.

The statue will be unveiled at its new home during a Fourth of July “mini event” in Newton Falls this Saturday.